Very cold this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - STILL AN ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN... We’ll be tracking 2 more storms coming across the country over the next 8 to 10 days. There will be plenty of cold air available for the one coming this weekend, so I would lean toward mostly snow. But the track will be critical, as it’s possible it goes to rain for a while early Sunday. We remain cold early next week, but not overly cold, so I would lean toward rain during the bulk of the next storm system later next week. But, again, the track will be critical. It would probably start and end as snow, but it would have to move southeast of us to stay all snow...

Tonight: Maybe a bit of snow or freezing drizzle in some areas this evening, otherwise partial clearing and colder overnight. Low: 17, Wind: NNE 5-10

Wednesday: Remaining cold with a mix of sun and clouds. Lake-effect snow showers possible, mainly west, in the afternoon. High: 27, Wind: N 5-10

Wednesday night: Lake-effect snow showers in areas near and west of US-31. Low: 14

Thursday: Still a chance for a snow shower in some lake-effect areas. High: 25

