St. Joseph County experiencing surge in crime rate due to easier reporting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - According to statistics from the St. Joseph County Police Department, thefts and burglaries have increased by more than 40 percent last year compared to 2019. However, that number doesn’t mean the county is seeing a rise in crimes.

Sheriff Bill Redman says an increase in reporting could be a reason for the rise in numbers between 2019 and 2020.

“We gave people the opportunity to report things online so that could be a reason stats are higher,” Sheriff Redman said. “We did over 500 online reports this year.”

He says there has been no major spike in crimes or crime sprees.

“When our numbers go up, as Sheriff I’m concerned and so are our officers,” Sheriff Redman said. “We’re going to focus our energy to combat that as quickly as possible.”

He said the most common crimes county police is seeing right now are criminals stealing packages off your doorstep and stealing catalytic converters from underneath vehicles.

“People need to be more vigilant,” Sheriff Redman said. “Keep a close eye on packages and close your garage doors.”

