South Bend school corp. closing 2 elementary schools, talk rearranging for upper grades

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation announced Monday it is discussing closing Hay and Tarkington Elementary schools at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

The corporation released two statements, the first explaining why it came to the decision, and that it plans to host virtual information sessions about the next sessions for families, staff, and faculty of both schools.

The second statement explained the current discussion points for the rearrangement of the middle and high schools.

From South Bend Community School Corporation:

Plans for rightsizing and reorganizing the South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC) were presented this evening at the regular meeting of the South Bend Community School Board of Trustees.

Included in tonight’s discussion were plans to close Hay and Tarkington Elementary Schools at the end of this academic year. Each K-5 school building has capacity to serve more than 600 students; currently, Hay utilizes less than 50% of that capacity and Tarkington less than 60%.

“As we stated last year in advance of the referendum vote, the District is committed to rightsizing. Closing Hay and Tarkington would be a resourceful response to underutilized buildings and declining enrollment. Continuing to spend money to maintain buildings that are used at half capacity makes little sense,” said Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings.

“As stewards of this corporation’s financial resources, the Board and I have the responsibility and duty to examine options for improving academic outcomes and for making wise budgetary decisions.”

Four virtual information sessions have been scheduled for Wednesday, February 3 for families, staff, and faculty of the two schools. Two sessions will be specifically for families, and Dr. Cummings will answer questions and explain school options for students affected by the closures. The other two sessions are designed specifically for faculty and staff, and will focus primarily on human resources issues for those whose jobs will be impacted by the closures. Details of those meetings will be sent to stakeholders this week.

In addition to closing Hay and Tarkington, SBCSC plans to create an Innovation Network Zone for two other elementary schools, Muessel Elementary and Marquette Montessori Academy, both of which have consistently underperformed. An Innovation Zone will provide these underperforming schools with autonomy and the support necessary for improved academic achievement.

“Every student in the South Bend Community School Corporation deserves to attend a high performing school. For too long, some of our students have been tethered to failing schools; it is time to transform their academic lives and explore ways to allow students’ potential to shine,” said Cummings.

“These decisions to close and reorganize are rooted in the priorities of our strategic plan: academic success, financial sustainability, and equity and inclusion,” Cummings said.

A final Board vote on these plans is scheduled for Monday, February 22.

###

Recommendations and options to consider for academic year 2022-23 for addressing enrollment, space, and operations issues at the secondary level were presented this evening at the regular meeting of the South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC) Board of Trustees.

One recommendation was the creation of two grade 6-12 junior-senior high schools, which would involve three underperforming middle schools in the district being absorbed into two underutilized high schools. Other options presented were the reconfiguration of an existing high school into a career and vocational center, or a last resort, the closure of one high school.

“As we prepared for the referendum vote last year, we committed to rightsizing the corporation to focus on improved academic performance and the elimination of under-capacity buildings, said Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings.

“These recommendations for realigning some secondary schools in the district would maximize opportunities for academic transformation, but before any plan is finalized, I will seek community feedback throughout 2021 through a series of meetings with community groups and other stakeholders.”

Dr. Cummings and others on the corporation’s administrative team plan to meet throughout the year with various community groups, seeking their input, insight, and opinions about what model would best serve students and the community at large.

Under the middle school realignment model option, current middle school students could choose to attend a free standing middle school, attend a 6-12 junior-senior high school, or attend the district’s K-8 school.

If the junior-senior school model is approved, the two grades 6-12 schools would operate as separate schools within one building, with each having its own principals, administrative teams, and teachers.

Final decisions on these recommendations will be made by the Board of Trustees at the end of calendar year 2021.

