South Bend launching new grant program to help local restaurants amid pandemic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Running a restaurant during a pandemic is an almost improbable task.

“No industry has been hit harder than the restaurant and hospitality industry,” South Bend Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Jeff Rea explains.

And according to South Bend Mayor James Mueller, it can be an expensive task too.

“Not only are they experiencing fewer customers and less business, but they’re also having to make investments to maintain safety and contain the spread of the virus,” Mueller says.

That’s why the City of South Bend says they are willing to give local restaurants a helping hand by launching a new grant program.

“It’s designed to help reimburse or help those restaurants make investments in things like heaters for more outside dining, the igloos that you’ve seen at various restaurants, barriers, and other investments that need to made to make it through it and keep customers safe,” Mueller says.

The program will allow local restaurants within city limits to apply for a chance to receive up to a $2,000 grant, but as Rea explains, it’s only a temporary fix.

“This is really intended to help give a boost. We know it won’t solve them all. We know that some of them are still in jeopardy. We’re not sure yet if they will survive the pandemic depending on how long this lasts,” Rea says.

For Mueller, only time will tell if more aid will become available. In the meantime, though, he says focusing on helping those who make up the character of the community is his focus.

“We’re doing everything we can and we will see if there is more that we can do down the road or if there is new money coming from Washington, but we do think it’s important to support our local small businesses,” Mueller says.

A press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday morning at Parisis Ristorante in South Bend to announce the start of the grant program, with the expectation local restaurants who apply will begin to receive their grant as early as next week.

Rea says there is also interest from St. Joe County, as well as the City of Mishawaka to adopt the grant program. However, no official decisions have been made.

