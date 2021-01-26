SBCSC considers discontinuation of program for pregnant mothers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The School Age Mothers Program (SAMP) in South Bend Schools allows pregnant teens to keep up with their education, and at Monday night’s school board meeting, the district proposed closing the program.

“We believe that when you sequester these mothers on their own, they don’t get the same opportunities that the fathers do. They don’t take CTE classes, they don’t get AP, they don’t get to participate in our Ivy Tech Associates Degree program,” SBCSC Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings said.

To be in the program there are certain requirements like being pregnant and having a record of good behavior and attendance.

Leaders of the program say they provide many important services to young mothers like available daycare and classes to meet graduation requirements.

“We are really conscientious about breastfeeding rooms, working with them to get childcare, but we want to make sure that these young ladies have all of the exact same opportunities that all of our students do,” Cummings said.

Cummings says closing SAMP is not about saving money but rather redirecting resources toward the young mothers.

“With the savings, we are able to invest in social workers that can work with those students, specifically. We’re able to connect them with community resources. We’re able to do the same work we do now, but they get better and different opportunities than they have now,” Cummings said.

Nothing is set in stone, but Cummings says he is determined to make sure that all of his students go to high-performing schools.

“We make recommendations based on the efficiency study, based on academic performance that we want to make sure is happening, and then the board takes the final action on that, and that will be at the end of February,” Cummings said.

Nothing has been decided on the future of this program yet. A final vote on the School Age Mothers Program and other possible changes in the corporation is set for February 22nd.

