Advertisement

Rate of guns seized at airport checkpoints jumped in 2020

About 83% of the guns were loaded
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — There were fewer air travelers in the United States last year, but a higher percentage of them were carrying guns.

The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that screeners found 3,257 firearms on passengers or in their carry-on bags in 2020, or about 10 for every million travelers.

About 83% of the guns were loaded. That was double the rate of guns found in 2019.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had the most guns seized, 220, followed by 176 guns at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport checkpoints.

Federal law prohibits passengers other than certain law enforcement officers from bringing guns or ammunition into the cabin, although unloaded guns are permitted in checked bags that go into the cargo hold.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU Snow Forecast
FIRST ALERT DAY: Hazardous travel into Tuesday
An Indiana House Bill proposes the elimination of cosmetology license requirements.
Indiana bill would eliminate licensing requirement for cosmetologists
In what Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett called a "mass murder," a pregnant woman and four other...
Juvenile arrested in killings of 5, including pregnant woman, in Indianapolis
South Bend Community School Corporation
South Bend Schools consider possible closures, realignment
1 dead, another injured after shooting in Michigan City

Latest News

Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Baseball gathers behind home plate to honor Hammerin’ Hank
If both sides can't come to terms, Democrats may pursue a rare and controversial legislative...
Biden more bullish on vaccines, open to 1.5M daily shot goal
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
Biden administration to boost vaccine supply amid shortages
In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, asylum seekers, in Tijuana, Mexico, listen to names being...
AP Exclusive: DOJ rescinds ‘zero tolerance’ immigration rule
The order is an early blow to the Biden administration, which has proposed far-reaching changes...
Judge bars Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban