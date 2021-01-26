Advertisement

PHM school board goes over Return to Learn plan

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ind. (WNDU) - A couple of parents presented their plans for all students to return to the classroom Monday night during the Penn-Harris-Madison School Board meeting.

The PHM school board met to go over their Return to Learn Plan to bring all students back to in-person learning.

The board says they will continue to follow the science and the protocols the governor has put forward.

However, many parents and teachers are saying the current plan doesn’t fully involve the students and actively hinders the learning process.

One parent says that both students’ academics and mental health are increasingly low.

“The difference in morale in my children makes me want to cry, the three that are in school are happy and they are thriving. My son who is on a hybrid schedule is struggling and he is sad. And it breaks my heart every single day,” says parent Alyssa Petres.

The current plan would see all pre-K through fifth graders in person, while middle and high school level students would remain in hybrid learning.

