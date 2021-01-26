Pacers use 4th-quarter scoring flurry, beat Raptors 129-114

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 36 points and Myles Turner scored 11 of his 21 in the final 8 1/2 minutes to help Indiana pull away for a 129-114 victory over Toronto. Brogdon also had nine assists and seven rebounds, a day after his poorest game of the season. Jeremy Lamb matched his season-high with 22 points as Indiana earned a split in the two-game set against the Raptors. Toronto was led by Fred VanVleet’s 25 points and six rebounds. Norman Powell scored 24 points.

