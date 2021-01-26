Notre Dame to host Big Ten Hockey Tournament

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the Big Ten announced the Compton Family Ice Arena, home of the Irish Icers, will be the home for the 2021 Big Ten Hockey Tournament.

The Tournament will be a one weekend, single elimination format from March 18-20. The Big Ten championship will take place on March 20.

The tournament will have a total of six games that feature the seven teams in the Big Ten - Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.

There has not been an announcement yet on where the tournament games will be televised.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.