Notre Dame to host Big Ten Hockey Tournament

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the Big Ten announced the Compton Family Ice Arena, home of the Irish Icers, will be the home for the 2021 Big Ten Hockey Tournament.

The Tournament will be a one weekend, single elimination format from March 18-20. The Big Ten championship will take place on March 20.

The tournament will have a total of six games that feature the seven teams in the Big Ten - Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.

There has not been an announcement yet on where the tournament games will be televised.

