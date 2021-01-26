Michigan reports 79* more COVID-19 deaths, 1,476 more cases Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 79* more COVID-19 deaths and 1,476 more cases on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced include 44 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 14,405 deaths and 552,556 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 35 more coronavirus deaths and 3,011* new cases were reported. Note on cases (01/25/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, January 23rd. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1,505 per day.

Thursday: 148* more coronavirus deaths and 2,165 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 128 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 2,031 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 196 (+0) deaths and 10,711 (+60) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 57 (+0) deaths and 3,676 (+17) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 74 (+1) deaths and 4,320 (+29) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

