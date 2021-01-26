Advertisement

Michigan reports 79* more COVID-19 deaths, 1,476 more cases Tuesday

There have been 14,405 deaths and 552,556 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 14,405 deaths and 552,556 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 79* more COVID-19 deaths and 1,476 more cases on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced include 44 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 14,405 deaths and 552,556 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 35 more coronavirus deaths and 3,011* new cases were reported. Note on cases (01/25/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, January 23rd. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1,505 per day.

Thursday: 148* more coronavirus deaths and 2,165 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 128 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 2,031 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 196 (+0) deaths and 10,711 (+60) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 57 (+0) deaths and 3,676 (+17) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 74 (+1) deaths and 4,320 (+29) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU Snow Forecast
FIRST ALERT DAY: Hazardous travel into Tuesday
An Indiana House Bill proposes the elimination of cosmetology license requirements.
Indiana bill would eliminate licensing requirement for cosmetologists
In what Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett called a "mass murder," a pregnant woman and four other...
Juvenile arrested in killings of 5, including pregnant woman, in Indianapolis
South Bend Community School Corporation
South Bend Schools consider possible closures, realignment
1 dead, another injured after shooting in Michigan City

Latest News

250 Indiana Guard troops remaining in Washington until March
First Alert meteorologist Matt Yarosewick breaks down the winter weather live from Silver Beach.
NOON Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick WNDU First Alert Weather 1-26-2021
Statewide, 1,976 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 80 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,777 more cases Tuesday
Officer Breann Leath and Elliahs Dorsey
Death penalty sought for suspect in Indiana officer’s death