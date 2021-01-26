Advertisement

Medical Moment: Battling ‘chemo brain’

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As if surviving cancer isn’t enough.

Researchers are now aiming to battle brain fog after treatment, in today’s Medical Moment.

Brain fog, or “chemo brain,” refers to problems with memory and attention following chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

It currently affects about 75 percent of cancer patients, and so far, there’s been no clear evidence as to why.

Now, as Martie Salt reports, the cause of this side effect is under investigation.

The American Cancer Society reports that there are currently 15 million cancer survivors in the U.S. that have been exposed to chemotherapy.

Experts say cancer used to be terminal, but now that it’s more treatable and manageable, the next step is to eliminate the side effects of treatment.

