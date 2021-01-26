LeVert undergoes surgery to treat cancerous growth on kidney

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers say the Caris LeVert will be out indefinitely after having surgery to treat a cancerous growth on his left kidney. Doctors found the small mass during a post-trade physical. Team officials say no additional treatment is needed and LeVert is expected to make a full recovery. LeVert was acquired in a trade earlier this month that sent Victor Oladipo to Houston.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)