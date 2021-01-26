Advertisement

LeVert undergoes surgery to treat cancerous growth on kidney

Team officials say no additional treatment is needed and LeVert is expected to make a full recovery.
Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert, left, drives past Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers say the Caris LeVert will be out indefinitely after having surgery to treat a cancerous growth on his left kidney. Doctors found the small mass during a post-trade physical. Team officials say no additional treatment is needed and LeVert is expected to make a full recovery. LeVert was acquired in a trade earlier this month that sent Victor Oladipo to Houston.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

