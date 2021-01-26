Advertisement

INDOT gives advice to drivers during winter storms

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers saw slick, icy roads Tuesday morning as a large winter storm moved through the area.

16 Morning News Now spoke with INDOT Northwest about driving safely in the conditions, plus driving safely around snowplows.

Cassandra Bajek, public relations director for INDOT Northwest, said drivers should give plows plenty of space.

The trucks have large blind spots on both sides and behind them, which can make it difficult for them to see other vehicles.

“If you’re driving too close to a plow, they probably can’t see you and that’s really, really dangerous,” Bajek said. “So, you’re going to want to give them plenty of space, be prepared for them to only be going about 35 miles per hour or even slower, depending on where they’re at.”

If you do need to pass a plow truck, Bajek recommends doing it slowly and only on a four-lane road.

