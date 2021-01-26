Indiana reports 80 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,777 more cases Tuesday
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 80 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,777 more cases on Tuesday.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 9.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)
Statewide, 1,976 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
At least 9,432 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 614,946 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 459,701 people have been vaccinated.
Monday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 2,210 new cases were reported. 2,045 patients were hospitalized.
Friday: 49 more coronavirus deaths and 3,560 new cases were reported. 2,151 patients were hospitalized.
Thursday: 64 more coronavirus deaths and 3,733 new cases were reported. 2,303 patients were hospitalized.
Wednesday: 62 more coronavirus deaths and 2,942 new cases were reported. 2,302 patients were hospitalized.
St. Joseph County has had 27,572 (+44) cases and 410 (+0) deaths.
Elkhart County has had 24,496 (+19) cases and 346 (+1) deaths.
LaPorte County has had 9,173 (+28) cases and 164 (+0) deaths.
Kosciusko County has had 8,114 (+14) cases and 85 (+2) deaths.
Marshall County has had 5,078 (+10) cases and 84 (+0) deaths.
LaGrange County has had 2,303 (+2) cases and 63 (+1) deaths.
Starke County has had 1,770 (+7) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.
Fulton County has had 1,654 (+6) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.
Pulaski County has had 979 (+2) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.
The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.