Indiana reports 80 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,777 more cases Tuesday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 80 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,777 more cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 9.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 1,976 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 9,432 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 614,946 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 459,701 people have been vaccinated.

Monday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 2,210 new cases were reported. 2,045 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 49 more coronavirus deaths and 3,560 new cases were reported. 2,151 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 64 more coronavirus deaths and 3,733 new cases were reported. 2,303 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 62 more coronavirus deaths and 2,942 new cases were reported. 2,302 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 27,572 (+44) cases and 410 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 24,496 (+19) cases and 346 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,173 (+28) cases and 164 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,114 (+14) cases and 85 (+2) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,078 (+10) cases and 84 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,303 (+2) cases and 63 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,770 (+7) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,654 (+6) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 979 (+2) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.