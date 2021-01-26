Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Snow and freezing rain cause delays Tuesday morning

Additional accumulation of 1-2″
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory still in effect until 1pm Tuesday.

We’re likely to accumulate another 1-2″ in Michigan today, but elsewhere, little more than an additional dusting may be possible. Delays are still likely. Many roads are still a mess early Tuesday morning. Gusty winds may be one of the more impactful parts of this morning’s weather pattern. There will be moments of low visibility.

Colder air coming in will lead to a deep freeze Wednesday… Nothing melts for the remainder of the week. Anything that is snowy or wet now will turn to a layer of ice.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU Snow Forecast
FIRST ALERT DAY: Hazardous travel into Tuesday
In what Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett called a "mass murder," a pregnant woman and four other...
Juvenile arrested in killings of 5, including pregnant woman, in Indianapolis
1 dead, another injured after shooting in Michigan City
Winter weather advisories have been issued ahead of a winter storm that will bring snow and ice...
First Alert Weather Days Monday and Tuesday: Winter Storm to Bring Snow and Ice to Michiana
South Bend Community School Corporation
South Bend Schools consider possible closures, realignment

Latest News

Delays are still likely. Many roads are a mess early Tuesday morning. Gusty winds.
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 1-26-21 First Alert Weather
The PHM school board met to go over their Return to Learn Plan to bring all students back to...
PHM school board goes over Return to Learn plan
South Bend Community School Corporation
South Bend Schools consider possible closures, realignment
COVID cases trending downward in Michiana
COVID-19 cases on the decline in Michiana, for now