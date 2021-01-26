First Alert Weather: Snow and freezing rain cause delays Tuesday morning

TODAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory still in effect until 1pm Tuesday.

We’re likely to accumulate another 1-2″ in Michigan today, but elsewhere, little more than an additional dusting may be possible. Delays are still likely. Many roads are still a mess early Tuesday morning. Gusty winds may be one of the more impactful parts of this morning’s weather pattern. There will be moments of low visibility.

Colder air coming in will lead to a deep freeze Wednesday… Nothing melts for the remainder of the week. Anything that is snowy or wet now will turn to a layer of ice.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.