Early enrollee Olivia Miles clears COVID-19 protocols and is cleared to play

(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, early enrollee Olivia Miles has officially cleared COVID-19 protocols and can begin practicing with the team.

Miles called Niele Ivey a few weeks back and asked to enroll early because her high school in New Jersey did not have a season due to the coronavirus.

After crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s, Ivey was able to make this move happen. Miles is one of just a handful of women’s college basketball players enrolling early due to COVID-19.

Miles will still be eligible to play four full seasons after this year, and Ivey is excited to put ESPN’s No. 8 overall prospect in the class of 2021 to work.

“She’s such a dynamic point guard,” Ivey said. “She’s going to bring athleticism, quickness. She has a swag about herself. She’s really going to help with running the team, running the offense. She’s great in transition and is what I want as far as transition but she’s a competitor. She’s going to bring just a different level. Really excited for her to join us.”

Miles will be eligible to play in Notre Dame’s next game against Syracuse on Sunday. That will be a 11 AM tip at the Carrier Dome. The game will be shown on the ACC Network.

Junior forward Danielle Cosgrove also cleared protocols Monday and has joined the team. She took the first semester off to focus on her mental health.

