Advertisement

Disney revamping Jungle Cruise ride, addressing depictions of indigenous people

Disney Parks' Jungle Cruise rides are getting a revamp, as shown in this concept art.
Disney Parks' Jungle Cruise rides are getting a revamp, as shown in this concept art.(Source: Disney via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Jungle Cruise rides at Disney Parks are getting a modern makeover.

In its Disney Parks Blog, the company said it will preserve the attraction’s storyline, but focus more on respecting diversity – which includes addressing negative depictions of indigenous people.

The changes will take place at both Disneyland and Disney World, with details coming later this year.

Walt Disney himself worked on the Jungle Cruise ride more than 60 years ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU Snow Forecast
FIRST ALERT DAY: Hazardous travel into Tuesday
An Indiana House Bill proposes the elimination of cosmetology license requirements.
Indiana bill would eliminate licensing requirement for cosmetologists
In what Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett called a "mass murder," a pregnant woman and four other...
Juvenile arrested in killings of 5, including pregnant woman, in Indianapolis
South Bend Community School Corporation
South Bend Schools consider possible closures, realignment
1 dead, another injured after shooting in Michigan City

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020 file photo a video screen displays a message urging...
UK passes 100,000 coronavirus deaths as outbreak still rages
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Senate sworn in as jurors for Trump impeachment trial
Officer Breann Leath and Elliahs Dorsey
Death penalty sought for suspect in Indiana officer’s death
LIVE: Biden gives remarks on racial equality agenda
Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal...
Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15