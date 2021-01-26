Death penalty sought for suspect in Indiana officer’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a man charged in the killing of an Indianapolis police officer who was fatally shot last year as she responded to a domestic violence call.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s office on Tuesday filed a request with a local court, asking for the death penalty against Elliahs Dorsey.

He’s charged in the April 2020 killing of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath.

The 24-year-old officer was shot to death through an Indianapolis apartment’s door while responding with three other officers to a domestic violence call involving Dorsey.

His trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 1.

