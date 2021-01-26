Advertisement

Death penalty sought for suspect in Indiana officer’s death

Officer Breann Leath and Elliahs Dorsey
Officer Breann Leath and Elliahs Dorsey (WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a man charged in the killing of an Indianapolis police officer who was fatally shot last year as she responded to a domestic violence call.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s office on Tuesday filed a request with a local court, asking for the death penalty against Elliahs Dorsey.

He’s charged in the April 2020 killing of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath.

The 24-year-old officer was shot to death through an Indianapolis apartment’s door while responding with three other officers to a domestic violence call involving Dorsey.

His trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 1.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

WNDU Snow Forecast
FIRST ALERT DAY: Hazardous travel into Tuesday
An Indiana House Bill proposes the elimination of cosmetology license requirements.
Indiana bill would eliminate licensing requirement for cosmetologists
In what Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett called a "mass murder," a pregnant woman and four other...
Juvenile arrested in killings of 5, including pregnant woman, in Indianapolis
South Bend Community School Corporation
South Bend Schools consider possible closures, realignment
1 dead, another injured after shooting in Michigan City

Latest News

Stock photo of police lights.
Autopsies may provide answers in deaths of 3 from Michigan
16 Morning News Now spoke with INDOT Northwest about driving safely in the conditions, plus...
INDOT gives advice to drivers during winter storms
630am Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick WNDU First Alert Weather 1-26-2021
630am Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick WNDU First Alert Weather 1-26-2021
6am Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick WNDU First Alert Weather 1-26-2021
6am Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick WNDU First Alert Weather 1-26-2021