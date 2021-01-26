Advertisement

Darius Rucker’s good deed surprises patrons, servers at S.C. restaurant

Grammy-award winner Darius Rucker quietly picked up the tabs for everyone dining at a Mount...
Grammy-award winner Darius Rucker quietly picked up the tabs for everyone dining at a Mount Pleasant restaurant he frequents and left a big tip for servers Sunday morning. (Source: Chris Hollo/Circle)(WRDW)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Musician and Lowcountry native Darius Rucker quietly treated everyone dining at a restaurant he frequents to a free meal and also left a big tip for servers Sunday morning, WCSC reported.

The Grammy-award winner visited the Mount Pleasant IHOP, where employees consider him a regular. After his meal, he approached general manager Stephen Vitale and asked about paying for the meals of everyone dining in the restaurant at that moment.

“It was a full restaurant,” Vitale said. “There were a lot of people. I added it up and he paid.”

He said Rucker also left a “very generous” tip for the servers to share, but declined to provide a specific dollar amount.

“It caused a lot of excitement,” Vitale said. He said many in the restaurant didn’t recognize Rucker, who wore a mask when he wasn’t eating.

“We know him because he does come in quite often and we consider him a regular,” he said, adding that a few who did recognize Rucker thanked him for the gesture.

“It was a good morning at IHOP,” Vitale said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU Snow Forecast
FIRST ALERT DAY: Hazardous travel into Tuesday
An Indiana House Bill proposes the elimination of cosmetology license requirements.
Indiana bill would eliminate licensing requirement for cosmetologists
In what Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett called a "mass murder," a pregnant woman and four other...
Juvenile arrested in killings of 5, including pregnant woman, in Indianapolis
South Bend Community School Corporation
South Bend Schools consider possible closures, realignment
1 dead, another injured after shooting in Michigan City

Latest News

If both sides can't come to terms, Democrats may pursue a rare and controversial legislative...
LIVE: Biden discusses racial equality agenda; president open to 1.5 million daily vaccine goal
The impeachment of former President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the Senate.
LIVE: Senate readies for Trump’s second impeachment trial
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
AP sources: Biden to pause oil and gas sales on public lands
Statewide, 1,976 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 80 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,777 more cases Tuesday