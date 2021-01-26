Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson named first-team All-Pro for third consecutive year
The only other player in the last 30 years to also do so is Hall of Fame running back and Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tueday, former Domer and Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson was named a NFL first-team All-Pro.
Nelson has been named a first-team All-Pro in each of his first three seasons in the NFL.
The only other player in the last 30 years to also do so is Hall of Fame running back and Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.