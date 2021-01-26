Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson named first-team All-Pro for third consecutive year

On Tueday, former Domer and Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson was named a NFL first-team All-Pro.

Nelson has been named a first-team All-Pro in each of his first three seasons in the NFL.

The only other player in the last 30 years to also do so is Hall of Fame running back and Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders.

Being an All-Pro once is impressive.



Being an All-Pro your first three seasons is special. pic.twitter.com/bKbMX7Ag5k — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 26, 2021

