Blackhawks lose 2 players to NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list

CHICAGO (AP) - The NHL has placed Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Adam Boqvist on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list. The move means DeBrincat and Boqvist won’t be able to play, practice or travel with the team until they are cleared. Chicago is coming off consecutive victories against Detroit, including a 6-2 win on Sunday. The Blackhawks are scheduled to visit Nashville on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.

