Blackhawks lose 2 players to NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list

The NHL has placed Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Adam Boqvist on the league's COVID-19 protocol list.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The NHL has placed Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Adam Boqvist on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list. The move means DeBrincat and Boqvist won’t be able to play, practice or travel with the team until they are cleared. Chicago is coming off consecutive victories against Detroit, including a 6-2 win on Sunday. The Blackhawks are scheduled to visit Nashville on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

