Autopsies may provide answers in deaths of 3 from Michigan
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WEST BRANCH, Mich. (AP) - A northern Michigan sheriff said there are many “unanswered questions” after the bodies of a man, a woman and their young son were found over the weekend in a wooded area.
The bodies were discovered Saturday by a snowmobiler in Ogemaw County.
Sheriff Brian Gilbert says all three were outside a pickup truck, which appeared to be stuck on a rock.
Autopsies are planned Wednesday.
Amanda Pomeroy, Douglas Dougherty and son Jacob lived in Bay City and were reported missing on Jan. 16.
The boy was under a year old.
