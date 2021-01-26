Autopsies may provide answers in deaths of 3 from Michigan

WEST BRANCH, Mich. (AP) - A northern Michigan sheriff said there are many “unanswered questions” after the bodies of a man, a woman and their young son were found over the weekend in a wooded area.

The bodies were discovered Saturday by a snowmobiler in Ogemaw County.

Sheriff Brian Gilbert says all three were outside a pickup truck, which appeared to be stuck on a rock.

Autopsies are planned Wednesday.

Amanda Pomeroy, Douglas Dougherty and son Jacob lived in Bay City and were reported missing on Jan. 16.

The boy was under a year old.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)