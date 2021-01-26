250 Indiana Guard troops remaining in Washington until March

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - About 250 Indiana National Guard soldiers are expected to remain in Washington for about two more months after being sent there to help with security for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Gov. Eric Holcomb authorized Indiana soldiers going to Washington on Jan. 13 as more than 25,000 troops from across the country were dispatched there following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Indiana Guard officials said Tuesday more than 400 of the Indiana soldiers arrived back Monday night after assisting with crowd and traffic control.

The soldiers remaining in Washington are scheduled to stay there until the end of March.

