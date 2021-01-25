Advertisement

Wintry storm moving through

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SNOWY 24 HOURS... And we have another chance for a snowstorm later next weekend into the following week. In the mean time, we’ll deal with the current system. It should be mainly snow from South Bend northward, but it will probably mix with sleet and freezing drizzle in southern areas. Amounts will range from 6″ in parts of SW Michigan, to just 1″-2″ in southern sections. Colder air comes in after the snow, which means it will not be melting anytime soon...

Tonight: Periods of snow, especially 9pm through 6am. The snow could mix with sleet and freezing drizzle, especially in southern areas. Low: 28, Wind: NE 10-20

Tuesday: Times of light snow tapering off. Total accumulations ranging from 6″ in parts of SW Michigan to 1″-2″ in southern areas. High: 31, Wind: NE 8-16

Tuesday night: Colder with a snow shower possible. Low: 17

Wednesday: Still, maybe a snow shower, otherwise clouds and some sunshine. High: 27

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light snow showers move through the area today with not much accumulation expected. A winter...
Light Snow Showers Sunday, Winter Storm to Begin the Week
Winter weather advisories have been issued ahead of a winter storm that will bring snow and ice...
First Alert Weather Days Monday and Tuesday: Winter Storm to Bring Snow and Ice to Michiana
1 dead, another injured after shooting in Michigan City
WNDU Snow Forecast
FIRST ALERT DAY: Hazardous travel into Tuesday
Resale to the Rescue expands
‘Resale to the Rescue’ store expands in Mishawaka

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
INDOT treating roads expected ahead of winter storm
INDOT treating roads expected ahead of winter storm
WNDU Snow Forecast
FIRST ALERT DAY: Hazardous travel into Tuesday
First Alert: A Wintry mix is arriving in Michiana Monday
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 1-25-2021 First Alert Weather