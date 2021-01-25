Wintry storm moving through

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SNOWY 24 HOURS... And we have another chance for a snowstorm later next weekend into the following week. In the mean time, we’ll deal with the current system. It should be mainly snow from South Bend northward, but it will probably mix with sleet and freezing drizzle in southern areas. Amounts will range from 6″ in parts of SW Michigan, to just 1″-2″ in southern sections. Colder air comes in after the snow, which means it will not be melting anytime soon...

Tonight: Periods of snow, especially 9pm through 6am. The snow could mix with sleet and freezing drizzle, especially in southern areas. Low: 28, Wind: NE 10-20

Tuesday: Times of light snow tapering off. Total accumulations ranging from 6″ in parts of SW Michigan to 1″-2″ in southern areas. High: 31, Wind: NE 8-16

Tuesday night: Colder with a snow shower possible. Low: 17

Wednesday: Still, maybe a snow shower, otherwise clouds and some sunshine. High: 27

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.