University of Michigan suspends athletics after COVID variant is linked athletic department

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The University of Michigan hockey season was suspended for two weeks the day after the team last played at Notre Dame.

U. OF M. suspended all athletic activities last Saturday after the COVID-19 variant was found among people linked to the school’s athletic department.

“I want to commend the University of Michigan for taking the actions that they did. We think that those are the right steps to keep people safe and our job is to try to curtail the spread of this new virus, this new variant in Michigan,’ said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer during a COVID 19 update today.

According to Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive, the variant is known as B-1-1-7. “There are now at least 13 variant cases that have confirmed in Washtenaw County, and now we know of at least four in Wayne County. There are likely more cases that we have not yet identified and there’s possibly spread of the variant that is happening right now. This variant is more easily spread from person to person and that means that for any given case it will likely infect more people and lead to more spread, and this means possibly more cases, overall, more hospitalizations and deaths. The good news is though, this variant does not yet appear to cause more severe disease, our current tests can identify it, and our current vaccines appear to work against it.”

The University of Michigan hockey team played at Notre Dame on Thursday and Friday of last week: Friday being the day before all activities were cancelled.

State officials hope ramped up testing will help curtail the spread of the variant in Michigan.

