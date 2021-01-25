Some PHM parents want students to return to in-person learning full time

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nearly a week into the Penn Harris Madison school district’s transition to hybrid learning, some parents are pushing to see students back in school full time.

“Academically, performance is down, failure rates are up, right beside depression and suicidal thoughts in kids, and attendance is also down in this last return to hybrid learning,” concerned PHM parent Bryan Jones says.

Along with being a father to a daughter that attends Penn high school, Jones is also chair of a local committee called Return To Learn.

“We got a group of people that are trying to sort out information to find out where we stand and just makes sense of all of this. And we are really trying to work with those groups of people that I mentioned earlier -- the school board, the health department, and the teachers union just to try to figure out what are the real issues and how we can get back where we are,” Jones says.

One of the issues of returning all students full time, according to St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox, is first figuring out whether the hybrid model works.

“I think we need at least a few more weeks to see what the impact is of our return to hybrid learning, the reintroduction to college students in our community. I think we need to get a little more further down the field before we draw a too hasty conclusion,” Fox says.

But for Jones, he says a letter he plans to present at a PHM school board Tuesday night, which includes 40 school corporations in Indiana who have returned to learn in person full time, is all the board should need to reconsider their decision.

“It’s time to reopen schools. It’s safe under the protocols. Without mention, PHM has really good protocols in place. They’ve done a really good job in doing that. It can be done safely and it needs to happen sooner rather than later,” Jones says.

PHM is scheduled to hold a virtual board meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone who would like to watch it live should visit the Penn Harris Madison YouTube channel.

