Advertisement

Samuel L. Jackson wears Avengers-themed mask while getting COVID-19 vaccine

Actor Samuel L. Jackson shared pictures of himself waiting in line to receive the COVID-19...
Actor Samuel L. Jackson shared pictures of himself waiting in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: Instagram/samuelljackson via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Samuel L. Jackson has joined a list of celebrities sharing images of themselves receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

Jackson got his first dose of the vaccine over the weekend while wearing an Avengers-themed mask, a nod to the blockbuster film franchise in which he co-stars.

Jackson is 72, and therefore qualifies for the vaccine.

California moved into Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout earlier this month, which allows people 65 and older to get the shot.

Jackson will have to return for his second dose in three to four weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light snow showers move through the area today with not much accumulation expected. A winter...
Light Snow Showers Sunday, Winter Storm to Begin the Week
Winter weather advisories have been issued ahead of a winter storm that will bring snow and ice...
First Alert Weather Days Monday and Tuesday: Winter Storm to Bring Snow and Ice to Michiana
Resale to the Rescue expands
‘Resale to the Rescue’ store expands in Mishawaka
1 dead, another injured after shooting in Michigan City
Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say

Latest News

In this Feb. 7, 2012 file photo, a wax likeness of the renowned abolitionist and conductor of...
Plan for Harriet Tubman to appear on $20 bills in works, White House says
Psaki: We're exploring ways to speed up efforts to but Tubman on $20 bill
Dr. Anthony Fauci comments on the goal of 100 million vaccinations in Biden's first 100 days in...
US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden orders COVID-19 travel restrictions, adds South Africa