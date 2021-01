KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are searching for Priscilla, a missing 34-year-old deaf woman in Kosciusko County.

She was last seen wearing a black coat and carrying a black handbag in the area of Center and Harrison streets in Warsaw.

If seen, contact Kosciusko County Central Dispatch at 911 or 574-372-9511.

