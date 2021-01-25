Advertisement

Plan for Harriet Tubman to appear on $20 bills in works, White House says

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Treasury Dept. is working on getting Harriet Tubman on new $20 bills, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced during a Monday press conference.

“It’s important that our notes, our money ... reflect the history and diversity of our country,” Psaki said.

She said a specific timeframe would be announced by the Treasury Dept.

The effort to put on the $20 bill the image of Tubman, a former slave who helped others gain freedom, was first announced during the Obama administration in 2016.

The change in the $20 from former President Andrew Jackson to Tubman was supposed to have occurred in 2020, in time for the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.

But in 2020, then-Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said any change in the $20 design wouldn’t happen before 2030.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light snow showers move through the area today with not much accumulation expected. A winter...
Light Snow Showers Sunday, Winter Storm to Begin the Week
Winter weather advisories have been issued ahead of a winter storm that will bring snow and ice...
First Alert Weather Days Monday and Tuesday: Winter Storm to Bring Snow and Ice to Michiana
Resale to the Rescue expands
‘Resale to the Rescue’ store expands in Mishawaka
1 dead, another injured after shooting in Michigan City
Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say

Latest News

Psaki: We're exploring ways to speed up efforts to but Tubman on $20 bill
Dr. Anthony Fauci comments on the goal of 100 million vaccinations in Biden's first 100 days in...
US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden orders COVID-19 travel restrictions, adds South Africa
Actor Samuel L. Jackson shared pictures of himself waiting in line to receive the COVID-19...
Samuel L. Jackson wears Avengers-themed mask while getting COVID-19 vaccine