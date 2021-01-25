Advertisement

Michigan reports 35 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,011* more cases Monday

There have been 14,326 deaths and 551,080 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 35 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,011* more cases on Monday.

Note on cases (01/25/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, January 23rd.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1,505 per day.

There have been 14,326 deaths and 551,080 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 148* more coronavirus deaths and 2,165 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 128 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 2,031 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 41 more coronavirus deaths and 1,738 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 196 deaths and 10,651 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 57 deaths and 3,659 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 73 deaths and 4,291 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

