Medical Moment: Saving moms and babies

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A once-rare pregnancy complication is becoming more common, and it’s still risky for mom and baby.

In today’s Medical Moment, more on placenta accreta and the specialized treatment saving lives.

About 10,000 babies are born every day in the U.S.

One-third are delivered by C-section.

And as Martie Salt reports, experts say a sharp increase in C-section deliveries over the past decade may be the top reason for the spike in pregnancy complications.

Moms should look for hospitals with specialists having experience with placenta accreta and NICU’S in case the baby needs specialized care after delivery.

