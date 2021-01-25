Advertisement

Man accused of attacking Elkhart police officer appears in court

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man accused of attacking and breaking the jaw of an Elkhart police officer back in July makes an appearance in court via video.

Court documents say Officer Jesse Morganthaler stopped his car to question 26-year-old D’Micah Jones after he spotted Jones rolling a blunt on 5th Street on July 15.

After multiple ignored attempts to get Jones to stop, Morganthaler attempted to grab the blunt from Jones.

That’s when Jones began attacking him.

Eventually a resident intervened, helping the officer before others arrived.

Jones will be back in court on March 15.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light snow showers move through the area today with not much accumulation expected. A winter...
Light Snow Showers Sunday, Winter Storm to Begin the Week
Winter weather advisories have been issued ahead of a winter storm that will bring snow and ice...
First Alert Weather Days Monday and Tuesday: Winter Storm to Bring Snow and Ice to Michiana
1 dead, another injured after shooting in Michigan City
All of Michiana will see wintry weather, with snow, ice, and even some rain likely after...
FIRST ALERT DAY: Hazardous for travel due to a wintry mix
Resale to the Rescue expands
‘Resale to the Rescue’ store expands in Mishawaka

Latest News

Indiana State Police investigating death of inmate in Michigan City
Indiana State Police investigating death of inmate in Michigan City
In today's Medical Moment, more on placenta accreta and the specialized treatment saving lives.
Medical Moment: Saving moms and babies
University of Michigan suspends athletics after COVID variant is linked athletic department
GOSHEN ART ALLEY
Goshen ‘Art Alley’ features 6 murals created by local artists