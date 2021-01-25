Man accused of attacking Elkhart police officer appears in court

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man accused of attacking and breaking the jaw of an Elkhart police officer back in July makes an appearance in court via video.

Court documents say Officer Jesse Morganthaler stopped his car to question 26-year-old D’Micah Jones after he spotted Jones rolling a blunt on 5th Street on July 15.

After multiple ignored attempts to get Jones to stop, Morganthaler attempted to grab the blunt from Jones.

That’s when Jones began attacking him.

Eventually a resident intervened, helping the officer before others arrived.

Jones will be back in court on March 15.

