LaPorte woman arrested for dealing meth

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaPorte woman was arrested Sunday night for dealing meth.

After being stopped for speeding at the intersection of Johnson Road and CR 500 West, Stacy M. Sutton, 36, consented to a search of her vehicle.

The officer who stopped her found illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

Sutton was arrested for dealing meth, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while suspended.

She was taken into custody and booked into the LaPorte County Jail. She is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.