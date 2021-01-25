Advertisement

LaPorte woman arrested for dealing meth

Stacy Sutton, 36
Stacy Sutton, 36
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaPorte woman was arrested Sunday night for dealing meth.

After being stopped for speeding at the intersection of Johnson Road and CR 500 West, Stacy M. Sutton, 36, consented to a search of her vehicle.

The officer who stopped her found illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

Sutton was arrested for dealing meth, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while suspended.

She was taken into custody and booked into the LaPorte County Jail. She is being held without bond.

