Advertisement

Juvenile arrested in killings of 5, including pregnant woman, in Indianapolis

In what Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett called a "mass murder," a pregnant woman and four other...
In what Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett called a "mass murder," a pregnant woman and four other people were found dead in the early morning hours Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.(Source: WTHR via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis police say they have arrested a juvenile male in the killings of five people, including a pregnant woman, who were shot to death inside a home.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that the name of the suspect who was arrested Monday was “not being released at this time since the suspect is a juvenile.”

Police earlier said the fatal shootings were discovered Sunday by police who had been called to investigate reports of a person shot first discovered a juvenile male with gunshot wounds.

IMPD spokeswoman Aliya Wishner says that juvenile is not the suspect in the killings.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Light snow showers move through the area today with not much accumulation expected. A winter...
Light Snow Showers Sunday, Winter Storm to Begin the Week
Winter weather advisories have been issued ahead of a winter storm that will bring snow and ice...
First Alert Weather Days Monday and Tuesday: Winter Storm to Bring Snow and Ice to Michiana
Resale to the Rescue expands
‘Resale to the Rescue’ store expands in Mishawaka
Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say
Fire officials are working to remove a vehicle that drove into the side of a house on Lincoln...
One person injured after car drives into side of a house near Cottage Grove Avenue in South Bend

Latest News

All of Michiana will see wintry weather, with snow, ice, and even some rain likely after...
FIRST ALERT DAY: Hazardous for travel due to a wintry mix
First Alert: A Wintry mix is arriving in Michiana Monday
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 1-25-2021 First Alert Weather
A fundraiser in Berrien Springs is helping raise money for a recent high school grad battling a...
Berrien Springs fundraiser raises money for young man with rare disease
A fundraiser helps a Berrien Springs boy with a rare disease.
Carter BBQ Fundraiser - clipped version