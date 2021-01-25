Juvenile arrested in killings of 5, including pregnant woman, in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis police say they have arrested a juvenile male in the killings of five people, including a pregnant woman, who were shot to death inside a home.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that the name of the suspect who was arrested Monday was “not being released at this time since the suspect is a juvenile.”

Police earlier said the fatal shootings were discovered Sunday by police who had been called to investigate reports of a person shot first discovered a juvenile male with gunshot wounds.

IMPD spokeswoman Aliya Wishner says that juvenile is not the suspect in the killings.

