Indiana State Police investigating death of inmate in Michigan City

MICHGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the state prison in Michigan City.

Police say 30-year-old Daniel Heflin of Goshen has died, but they did not provide any further details.

Heflin was sentenced to 90 years in prison for his involvement in a deadly shooting back in 2012.

Be sure to stay with 16 News Now for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.