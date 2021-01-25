Advertisement

Indiana State Police investigating death of inmate in Michigan City

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MICHGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the state prison in Michigan City.

Police say 30-year-old Daniel Heflin of Goshen has died, but they did not provide any further details.

Heflin was sentenced to 90 years in prison for his involvement in a deadly shooting back in 2012.

Be sure to stay with 16 News Now for updates on this developing story.

