Indiana reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,210 more cases Monday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,210 more cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 9.6%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 2,045 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 9,352 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 613,228 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 440,822 people have been vaccinated.

Friday: 49 more coronavirus deaths and 3,560 new cases were reported. 2,151 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 64 more coronavirus deaths and 3,733 new cases were reported. 2,303 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 62 more coronavirus deaths and 2,942 new cases were reported. 2,302 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 126 more coronavirus deaths and 2,756 new cases were reported. 2,332 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 27,531 (+85) cases and 410 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 24,478 (+38) cases and 345 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,145 (+43) cases and 164 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,101 (+12) cases and 83 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,069 (+16) cases and 84 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,300 (+4) cases and 62 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,764 (+8) cases and 44 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,631 (+8) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 968 (+7) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

