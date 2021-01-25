Indiana reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,210 more cases Monday
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,210 more cases on Monday.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 9.6%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)
Statewide, 2,045 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
At least 9,352 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 613,228 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 440,822 people have been vaccinated.
Friday: 49 more coronavirus deaths and 3,560 new cases were reported. 2,151 patients were hospitalized.
Thursday: 64 more coronavirus deaths and 3,733 new cases were reported. 2,303 patients were hospitalized.
Wednesday: 62 more coronavirus deaths and 2,942 new cases were reported. 2,302 patients were hospitalized.
Tuesday: 126 more coronavirus deaths and 2,756 new cases were reported. 2,332 patients were hospitalized.
St. Joseph County has had 27,531 (+85) cases and 410 (+0) deaths.
Elkhart County has had 24,478 (+38) cases and 345 (+0) deaths.
LaPorte County has had 9,145 (+43) cases and 164 (+0) deaths.
Kosciusko County has had 8,101 (+12) cases and 83 (+0) deaths.
Marshall County has had 5,069 (+16) cases and 84 (+0) deaths.
LaGrange County has had 2,300 (+4) cases and 62 (+0) deaths.
Starke County has had 1,764 (+8) cases and 44 (+1) deaths.
Fulton County has had 1,631 (+8) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.
Pulaski County has had 968 (+7) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.
The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.
