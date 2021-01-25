IHSAA girls basketball sectional pairings announced

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The IHSAA released the girls basketball sectional pairings from across the state of Indiana on Sunday night.

Sectionals start on February 2. Here are the pairings for the local Indiana teams.

Class 4A:

Sectional 3 - Mishawaka Host

Game 1: LaPorte vs. Plymouth

Game 2: Riley vs. Mishawaka

Game 3: Michigan City vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Adams vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Sectional 4 - Goshen Host

Game 1: Concord vs. Penn

Game 2: Warsaw vs. Goshen

Game 3: Elkhart vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Northridge vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Class 3A:

Sectional 18 - Kankakee Valley Host

Game 1: Knox vs. River Forest

Game 2: Wheeler vs. Hanover Central

Game 3: Culver Academies vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Kankakee Valley vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Sectional 19 - South Bend St. Joseph Host

Game 1: New Prairie vs. Washington

Game 2: Clay vs. St. Joe

Game 3: Marian vs. Jimtown

Game 4: John Glenn vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Sectional 20 - Wawasee Host

Game 1: Central Noble vs. Lakeland

Game 2: NorthWood vs. Wawasee

Game 3: West Noble vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Tippecanoe Valley vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Class 2A:

Sectional 34 - North Judson Host

Game 1: Westville vs. Hebron

Game 2: Boone Grove vs. Renseselaer Central

Game 3: Winamac vs. North Judson

Game 4: North Newton vs. South Central

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Championship: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Sectional 35 - Fairfield Host

Game 1: South Bend Career Academy vs. Prairie Heights

Game 2: Westivew vs. Bremen

Game 3: LaVille vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Fairfield vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Sectional 37 - Manchester Host

Game 1: Manchester vs. Carroll (Flora)

Game 2: Rochester vs. Wabash

Game 3: Lewis Cass vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Delphi Community vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Class 1A:

Sectional 50 - Oregon-Davis Host

Game 1: Triton vs. Oregon-Davis

Game 2: Culver Community vs. West Central

Game 3: LaCrosse vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Argos vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Sectional 51 - Fremont Host

Game 1: Elkhart Christian vs. Fremont

Game 2: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian

Game 3: Bethany Christian vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Hamilton vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

