IHSAA girls basketball sectional pairings announced
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The IHSAA released the girls basketball sectional pairings from across the state of Indiana on Sunday night.
Sectionals start on February 2. Here are the pairings for the local Indiana teams.
Class 4A:
Sectional 3 - Mishawaka Host
Game 1: LaPorte vs. Plymouth
Game 2: Riley vs. Mishawaka
Game 3: Michigan City vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Adams vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Sectional 4 - Goshen Host
Game 1: Concord vs. Penn
Game 2: Warsaw vs. Goshen
Game 3: Elkhart vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Northridge vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Class 3A:
Sectional 18 - Kankakee Valley Host
Game 1: Knox vs. River Forest
Game 2: Wheeler vs. Hanover Central
Game 3: Culver Academies vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Kankakee Valley vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Sectional 19 - South Bend St. Joseph Host
Game 1: New Prairie vs. Washington
Game 2: Clay vs. St. Joe
Game 3: Marian vs. Jimtown
Game 4: John Glenn vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Sectional 20 - Wawasee Host
Game 1: Central Noble vs. Lakeland
Game 2: NorthWood vs. Wawasee
Game 3: West Noble vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Tippecanoe Valley vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Class 2A:
Sectional 34 - North Judson Host
Game 1: Westville vs. Hebron
Game 2: Boone Grove vs. Renseselaer Central
Game 3: Winamac vs. North Judson
Game 4: North Newton vs. South Central
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Championship: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Sectional 35 - Fairfield Host
Game 1: South Bend Career Academy vs. Prairie Heights
Game 2: Westivew vs. Bremen
Game 3: LaVille vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Fairfield vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Sectional 37 - Manchester Host
Game 1: Manchester vs. Carroll (Flora)
Game 2: Rochester vs. Wabash
Game 3: Lewis Cass vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Delphi Community vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Class 1A:
Sectional 50 - Oregon-Davis Host
Game 1: Triton vs. Oregon-Davis
Game 2: Culver Community vs. West Central
Game 3: LaCrosse vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Argos vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Sectional 51 - Fremont Host
Game 1: Elkhart Christian vs. Fremont
Game 2: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian
Game 3: Bethany Christian vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Hamilton vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.