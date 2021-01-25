Advertisement

IHSAA girls basketball sectional pairings announced

(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The IHSAA released the girls basketball sectional pairings from across the state of Indiana on Sunday night.

Sectionals start on February 2. Here are the pairings for the local Indiana teams.

Class 4A:

Sectional 3 - Mishawaka Host

Game 1: LaPorte vs. Plymouth

Game 2: Riley vs. Mishawaka

Game 3: Michigan City vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Adams vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Sectional 4 - Goshen Host

Game 1: Concord vs. Penn

Game 2: Warsaw vs. Goshen

Game 3: Elkhart vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Northridge vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Class 3A:

Sectional 18 - Kankakee Valley Host

Game 1: Knox vs. River Forest

Game 2: Wheeler vs. Hanover Central

Game 3: Culver Academies vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Kankakee Valley vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Sectional 19 - South Bend St. Joseph Host

Game 1: New Prairie vs. Washington

Game 2: Clay vs. St. Joe

Game 3: Marian vs. Jimtown

Game 4: John Glenn vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Sectional 20 - Wawasee Host

Game 1: Central Noble vs. Lakeland

Game 2: NorthWood vs. Wawasee

Game 3: West Noble vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Tippecanoe Valley vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Class 2A:

Sectional 34 - North Judson Host

Game 1: Westville vs. Hebron

Game 2: Boone Grove vs. Renseselaer Central

Game 3: Winamac vs. North Judson

Game 4: North Newton vs. South Central

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Championship: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Sectional 35 - Fairfield Host

Game 1: South Bend Career Academy vs. Prairie Heights

Game 2: Westivew vs. Bremen

Game 3: LaVille vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Fairfield vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Sectional 37 - Manchester Host

Game 1: Manchester vs. Carroll (Flora)

Game 2: Rochester vs. Wabash

Game 3: Lewis Cass vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Delphi Community vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Class 1A:

Sectional 50 - Oregon-Davis Host

Game 1: Triton vs. Oregon-Davis

Game 2: Culver Community vs. West Central

Game 3: LaCrosse vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Argos vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Sectional 51 - Fremont Host

Game 1: Elkhart Christian vs. Fremont

Game 2: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian

Game 3: Bethany Christian vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Hamilton vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Man shot at St. Joseph County trailer park
Light snow showers move through the area today with not much accumulation expected. A winter...
Light Snow Showers Sunday, Winter Storm to Begin the Week
One person died after an early morning car crash in LaPorte County.
1 killed in single vehicle crash in Laporte County
Triple death in Elkhart ruled double-murder suicide
Triple death in Elkhart ruled double-murder suicide
Fire officials are working to remove a vehicle that drove into the side of a house on Lincoln...
One person injured after car drives into side of a house near Cottage Grove Avenue in South Bend

Latest News

Hubb’s 19 points lift Notre Dame past Miami in 73-59 win
Irish falter down stretch, drop 78-73 battle to UNC
Anunoby’s hot hand helps short-handed Raptors beat Pacers
Suter scores first 3 NHL goals as Blackhawks beat Red Wings