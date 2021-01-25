Advertisement

Hubb’s 19 points lift Notre Dame past Miami in 73-59 win

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) - Prentiss Hubb scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and Notre Dame beat Miami 73-59.

Miami scored the game’s first six points before a 9-3 Notre Dame run evened the count.

Dane Goodwin’s 3-pointer with 4:33 left before halftime gave Notre Dame a 19-16 lead and the Fighting Irish never trailed again.

Notre Dame led 30-22 at intermission and extended the lead to 58-39 with 9:24 left on a pair of free throws by Juwan Durham.

Kameron McGusty scored 20 points for Miami.

1/24/2021 8:18:57 PM (GMT -5:00)

