Goshen ‘Art Alley’ features 6 murals created by local artists

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Art Alley in Goshen continues to grow with six new murals created by local artists.

The murals, located downtown in the pedestrian alley off Main Street, now features six new 8′ x 8′ murals.

Artists Sandra Perez, Steve Oyer, Naila Suleiman, Leah Borden, Josh Cooper, and Marlon Martinez were chosen to create a piece for the theme ‘Love Goshen Places.’

The murals are up and available to view in the pedestrian alley off Main Street between Washington and Lincoln.

Art Alley was an initiative to bring art and beauty to downtown began more than a year ago after support from several community members.

