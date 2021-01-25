Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY: Hazardous for travel due to a wintry mix

Winter Weather Advisory in effect 3pm Monday until 1pm Tuesday
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORECAST:

First Alert Weather Days have been issued for both Monday and Tuesday ahead of a winter storm that will bring snow and ice to Michiana. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for all Michiana counties from 3pm Monday until 1pm Tuesday. All of Michiana will see wintry weather, with snow, ice, and even some rain likely after dinnertime Monday. Snowflakes move in with moderate to heavy snowfall overnight Monday into Tuesday morning before slowly tapering off. 

TIMING:

Snow will begin to move in from south to north Monday evening; 4-7pm snow showers begin. Snow moves north reaching the Indiana toll road and South Bend by 6-7pm, reaching into SW Michigan by 8pm. Heaviest snow will fall between 10pm and 2am along the lakeshore and into most of SW Michigan. An icy mix of snow sleet and freezing rain is possible in our southern and eastern counties. Light snow continues through early Tuesday morning.  

ACCUMULATION:

1-3 Inches of snow and up to 0.10 inches of ice possible in our southern counties. 

3-6 inches possible for the rest of Michiana layering on top of a light glaze of ice.

6+ inches of snow possible in SW Michigan and along the lakeshore.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light snow showers move through the area today with not much accumulation expected. A winter...
Light Snow Showers Sunday, Winter Storm to Begin the Week
Winter weather advisories have been issued ahead of a winter storm that will bring snow and ice...
First Alert Weather Days Monday and Tuesday: Winter Storm to Bring Snow and Ice to Michiana
Resale to the Rescue expands
‘Resale to the Rescue’ store expands in Mishawaka
Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say
Fire officials are working to remove a vehicle that drove into the side of a house on Lincoln...
One person injured after car drives into side of a house near Cottage Grove Avenue in South Bend

Latest News

First Alert: A Wintry mix is arriving in Michiana Monday
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 1-25-2021 First Alert Weather
A fundraiser in Berrien Springs is helping raise money for a recent high school grad battling a...
Berrien Springs fundraiser raises money for young man with rare disease
A fundraiser helps a Berrien Springs boy with a rare disease.
Carter BBQ Fundraiser - clipped version
1 dead, another injured after shooting in Michigan City