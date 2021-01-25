FIRST ALERT DAY: Hazardous for travel due to a wintry mix

FORECAST:

First Alert Weather Days have been issued for both Monday and Tuesday ahead of a winter storm that will bring snow and ice to Michiana. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for all Michiana counties from 3pm Monday until 1pm Tuesday. All of Michiana will see wintry weather, with snow, ice, and even some rain likely after dinnertime Monday. Snowflakes move in with moderate to heavy snowfall overnight Monday into Tuesday morning before slowly tapering off.

TIMING:

Snow will begin to move in from south to north Monday evening; 4-7pm snow showers begin. Snow moves north reaching the Indiana toll road and South Bend by 6-7pm, reaching into SW Michigan by 8pm. Heaviest snow will fall between 10pm and 2am along the lakeshore and into most of SW Michigan. An icy mix of snow sleet and freezing rain is possible in our southern and eastern counties. Light snow continues through early Tuesday morning.

ACCUMULATION:

1-3 Inches of snow and up to 0.10 inches of ice possible in our southern counties.

3-6 inches possible for the rest of Michiana layering on top of a light glaze of ice.

6+ inches of snow possible in SW Michigan and along the lakeshore.

