Driver rescued from St. Joseph River

BUCHANAN TWP., Mich. (WNDU) - Emergency responders performed a water rescue for a woman who was trapped in her car in the St. Joseph River.

It happened in the 15000 block of East River Road near Buchanan after a 25-year-old woman became trapped in her car.

Officials say the woman swerved to miss a deer and lost control of her vehicle, hitting a utility pole and two trees before going off the ledge and landing in the St. Joseph River.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

If you see a deer while driving, slow down as safely as you can instead of swerving, officials recommend.

