COVID-19 cases on the decline in Michiana, for now

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NBC News reports that the country’s leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci is reporting a drop in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations across the US. Now, we’re taking a closer look here at home.

Michiana is seeing that decline in daily cases. The specific reasons for the drop remains unclear, but it could be a sign we’re on the right path.

“So both our seven day rolling average of new cases per day and our hospitalization level is down as low as it’s been since early October,” Dr Mark Fox says. He is the Deputy Health Officer for the St. Joseph County Department of Health.

In St. Joseph County back on December 7th the daily positive cases reported sat at 269. Then on January 24th, 185 cases reported.

So why the drop in cases?

“There are probably several factors, so we didn’t see the bump from holiday travel and gatherings that we were expecting,” Dr. Fox says. “We were concerned with colder weather and people being inside more, that might actually increase transmission if they were gathering, but I can’t point to anything specific.”

Could it be social distancing? Vaccination efforts? Mask Wearing? Time will tell what exactly is going right, but we aren’t out of the woods yet especially as the virus mutates.

“This more contagious variant really makes it important,” Dr. Fox says. “The strategies are the same. What may change over time is we’re recommending six feet now, if it’s more contagious should we aim for nine feet?”

The strategies may evolve over time to keep cases in decline. Most Michiana counties have falling positivity rates. That’s the percentage of positive cases that come from the total number of COVID tests over a period of time. Indiana measures positivity rates over a seven-day period.

So here’s where the rates are dropping.. as of Monday: LaPorte, Elkhart, St. Joe, Lagrange, Marshall, Kosciusko and Pulaski all trending down.

Starke County’s rate is going up but overall their cases are way down from last month.

In Michigan, Cass and Berrien both show their daily cases on the decline.

This is all good news, but don’t let your guard down.

“They have identified the B117 variant from the UK, the more contagious variant, in Indiana. None in our region that I’m aware of, but we know it is in the state,” Dr. Fox says.

Increased vaccination efforts could help stop the spread, but in St. Joseph County doses are still limited with only around 1,000 available doses per day between 8 different vaccination sites.

