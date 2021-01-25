Advertisement

Berrien Springs fundraiser raises money for young man with rare disease

By Carly Miller
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - A fundraiser in Berrien Springs is helping raise money for a recent high school grad battling a rare disease.

The Berrien Springs Middle School cafeteria was full of delicious smells Sunday.

“We’ve had people here, I think they slept here, all night cooking. We’ve been here all morning, and we’ll be here probably until the food runs out,” teacher and cross country coach Charles Richards said.

Chicken and pork meals were sold as a way to raise money for Carter Sheline, a recent Berrien Springs High School graduate who has been diagnosed with ANCA vasculitis, a rare autoimmune disease.

“Just a great family. I think everybody saw the family in need, and everybody jumped to help. They’d be a family to help us if we were ever in need,” teacher and track coach Jon Rodriguez said.

Hundreds of meals benefitting Carter and his family were sold, and organizers say there were even times where they had a line out the door.

“It’s just a remarkable thing to see this community rally around this family and Carter. It really is,” Richards said.

Carter is a freshman at Michigan State University where he’s a part of the ROTC program, but that hasn’t stopped him from still supporting his friends in Berrien Springs.

“Even though he graduated, he came and supported the guys who continued on at the state meet this year. That’s just who he is,” Richards said.

Besides being a great runner, Carter’s former coaches say he is just an incredible teammate.

“If someone ever needed something, he was there. Whether he was carpooling other kids or pushing other kids in practice, or just being an amazing young man, that’s what he did,” Richards said.

Those helping with Sunday’s fundraiser say they are hopeful for Carter’s speedy recovery.

“This is unfortunate, but we all know Carter and know that he’s tougher than anyone, and we’re all behind him.”

If you missed the fundraiser but would still like to help Carter and his family, you can contact the Berrien Springs Middle School for ways to help.

