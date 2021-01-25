1 dead, another injured after shooting in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Michigan City Saturday night.

Police first responded to a call at the Crown Food Mart on East Michigan Blvd around 8:40 pm.

There they found a 31-year-old woman from Michigan City suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after responding to the first shooting, police responded to a call on the 100 block of Edward Street.

Officers found 27-year-old Michigan City resident Demetrius Howell, who had died from a suspected gunshot wound.

Responding officers secured both crime scenes at Crown Food Mart and in the 100 block of Edward Street so investigations could continue.

The Investigative Division eventually took over both crime scenes and learned both victims were together in the 100 block of Edward Street when the shooting took place.

Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation

The Michigan City Police Department asks anyone who may have any information on the shooting to contact to contact Detectives Corporal Lendell Hood at (219) 874-3221; Ext. 1074 or Sergeant Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221; Ext. 1077.

