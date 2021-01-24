Advertisement

Suter scores first 3 NHL goals as Blackhawks beat Red Wings

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Pius Suter scored his first three NHL goals, Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 for their second straight win.

Connor Murphy and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Chicago swept its two-game set with Detroit after beginning the season with four straight losses in Florida.

Phillipp Kurashev also scored, and Patrick Kane had two assists.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice for Detroit, and Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves.

The Red Wings lost for the third time in their past four games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/24/2021 3:00:07 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Man shot at St. Joseph County trailer park
One person died after an early morning car crash in LaPorte County.
1 killed in single vehicle crash in Laporte County
Triple death in Elkhart ruled double-murder suicide
Triple death in Elkhart ruled double-murder suicide
Light snow showers move through the area today with not much accumulation expected. A winter...
Light Snow Showers Sunday, Winter Storm to Begin the Week
Fire officials are working to remove a vehicle that drove into the side of a house on Lincoln...
One person injured after car drives into side of a house near Cottage Grove Avenue in South Bend

Latest News

Irish falter down stretch, drop 78-73 battle to UNC
Anunoby’s hot hand helps short-handed Raptors beat Pacers
Rutgers hold on for 1st win at Indiana, edge Hoosiers 74-70
Davis scores season-high 37 as Lakers beat Bulls 101-90