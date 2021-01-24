Advertisement

Rutgers hold on for 1st win at Indiana, edge Hoosiers 74-70

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Geo Baker scored 19 points with four 3-pointers and a key free throw with eight seconds left, Ron Harper Jr. added 15 points and Rutgers defeated Indiana 74-70.

The Hoosiers were coming off a huge upset of No. 4 Iowa on Thursday night and had never lost to Rutgers at home.

Myles Johnson forced Saturday’s outcome towards the Scarlet Knights, winning a tough rebound battle by knocking the ball off the glass to get a better angle on it, then passing it to the perimeter where Indiana, railing 73-70, was forced to foul.

Armaan Franklin scored 12 of his 14 points after halftime for Indiana.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, scored 13 points with seven rebounds.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/24/2021 2:45:36 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Man shot at St. Joseph County trailer park
One person died after an early morning car crash in LaPorte County.
1 killed in single vehicle crash in Laporte County
Triple death in Elkhart ruled double-murder suicide
Triple death in Elkhart ruled double-murder suicide
Light snow showers move through the area today with not much accumulation expected. A winter...
Light Snow Showers Sunday, Winter Storm to Begin the Week
Fire officials are working to remove a vehicle that drove into the side of a house on Lincoln...
One person injured after car drives into side of a house near Cottage Grove Avenue in South Bend

Latest News

Irish falter down stretch, drop 78-73 battle to UNC
Anunoby’s hot hand helps short-handed Raptors beat Pacers
Suter scores first 3 NHL goals as Blackhawks beat Red Wings
Davis scores season-high 37 as Lakers beat Bulls 101-90