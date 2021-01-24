Rutgers hold on for 1st win at Indiana, edge Hoosiers 74-70

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Geo Baker scored 19 points with four 3-pointers and a key free throw with eight seconds left, Ron Harper Jr. added 15 points and Rutgers defeated Indiana 74-70.

The Hoosiers were coming off a huge upset of No. 4 Iowa on Thursday night and had never lost to Rutgers at home.

Myles Johnson forced Saturday’s outcome towards the Scarlet Knights, winning a tough rebound battle by knocking the ball off the glass to get a better angle on it, then passing it to the perimeter where Indiana, railing 73-70, was forced to foul.

Armaan Franklin scored 12 of his 14 points after halftime for Indiana.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, scored 13 points with seven rebounds.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/24/2021 2:45:36 PM (GMT -5:00)