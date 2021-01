LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - John Glenn was named the 2021 TCU Bi-County Tournament Champions on Saturday, defeating New Prairie 47-37.

It was the third-straight Bi-County tournament win for the Falcons.

Carter Yung was named tournament MVP.

There was no girls title game due to a COVID situation with Triton.

