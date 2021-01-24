Advertisement

‘Resale to the Rescue’ store expands in Mishawaka

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A not-for-profit in Mishawaka is expanding its services.

About four years ago, Jan Caudell founded Resale to the Rescue, an upscale resale store that helps support local animal welfare groups.

“We do donations every quarter. We are just shy of $400,000 in the four years that we have been doing this...I’m amazed. I don’t know what other word to use. It’s amazing to me. We’ve spayed and neutered so many animals and we have helped families get their pets vaccinated...It’s been a lot of work. There are some days when we are all just exhausted, but we come back and do it the next day because we know that we are actually helping save lives,” Caudell said.

Resale to the Rescue now has two buildings.

On Jan. 16 they opened a Home Décor and Donations Center.

Both stores are on McKinley.

They could use furniture donations, as long as it is in decent shape.

They could also use more volunteers.

Caudell said she wanted to continue making a difference after retirement.

“I was a teacher and when I retired from teaching I decided I wanted to do more. I got on Google and started poking around and seeing what was out there. I found a store in Atlanta Georgia that does this and I thought, ‘I’m going to go check it out.’ So I drove down to Atlanta,” Caudell said.

She said she is surprised by how successful the last four years have been.

If you are interested in learning more, click here.

