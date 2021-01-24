Notre Dame women’s basketball riding win streak to North Carolina

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Women’s Basketball is playing their best basketball of the season right now, having won their last three games.

This win streak has jumped Notre Dame up to fourth in the ACC.

“Going three in a row is huge and that’s why we’re so excited because it’s something we’ve never done before as a group, as a unit,” head coach Niele Ivey said. “So being able to do that is big for us.”

Ivey’s squad will be continuing their five game road stretch tomorrow as they take on the Tar Heels, Destinee Walker’s former team.

“We’re very happy,” Walker said. “We go to UNC on Sunday. We go to UNC on Sunday so we’re trying to make it four in a row. This was the first sweep of the Ivey era. We beat them twice so we’re pretty psyched about it right now.”

Notre Dame takes on North Carolina Sunday at noon. The game will be on ESPNU.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.