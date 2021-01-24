Notre Dame men’s basketball prepares for Miami

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Men’s Basketball will finally be back in action Sunday as they are in South Beach taking on Miami.

The Irish haven’t played in a week due to a cancellation.

The Hurricanes are 6-7 overall on the year and are 2-6 in the ACC.

It’s definitely a game the Irish feel they need to win.

“[Miami is] an athletic group,” head coach Mike Brey said. “They’re going to drive at our heart in our lane and be up on our backboard. That’s an area where we have not been as good as we need to be. So that’s a great challenge for us. If we could put a two-game win streak together in this league, given where we are, would be a heck of a thing.”

Notre Dame looks to make it two in a row as they take on Miami Sunday night at 6 on the ACC Network.

